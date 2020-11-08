Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 8, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 28 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:11, November 08, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 28 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,571, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Shaanxi, seven in Shanghai, four in Hubei, two each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan, and one each in Shanxi and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,224 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 347 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. 

