Trump says election "far from over," vows legal moves

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Sitting U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the 2020 election is "far from over," vowing to take legal actions as early as next week.

The statement came after multiple U.S. media outlets projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 election.

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," Trump said in a statement issued by his campaign.

He also said the campaign will "start prosecuting" the cases in court beginning on Monday.

Trump's campaign has launched multiple lawsuits in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. The campaign team has also called for a recount in Wisconsin, and a state official of Georgia said the state would conduct a recount.

As of Saturday, Biden is leading the presidential election with 273 electoral votes, while Trump has taken 213, according to CNN.

The Wall Street Journal has forecast a higher number of electoral votes for the former vice president at 290, awarding him Arizona and Nevada, which respectively carry 11 and 6 votes.