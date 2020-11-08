Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Black-headed gulls arrive at Yangtze River's Chongqing section

(Xinhua)    09:51, November 08, 2020

CHONGQING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2,000 black-headed gulls have arrived in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

Ornithologists said the Chongqing section of China's longest river has seen the largest migratory flock in the past decade.

The gulls have mainly arrived at a rare-fish nature reserve on the Yangtze River, a fact that is likely related to the measures to protect the ecology and environment there, including fishing bans, said Xu Zhiqing, a researcher with the Chongqing Natural History Museum.

Xu said the main food of black-headed gulls is small fish and shrimps, and the protection and restoration of fishery resources on the Yangtze River provides them with more food.

Authorities have taken measures to guide citizens to watch the gulls in an orderly fashion. They also regularly disinfect the habitat and monitor the health condition of the wintering gulls.

Kuang Gaoxiang, an ornithologist with the Chongqing Zoo, said that the black-headed gulls will probably overwinter in Chongqing if there is sufficient food, effective protection and minimal human interference.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York