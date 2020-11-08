Kazakh foods taste business opportunities at import expo

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Plant-based butter, mare milk powder, beef, and honey. At the exhibition booth of Kazakh products, a variety of exotic products are heating up the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

Makhanbet, 26, is an agent of Eurasia Investment Co., Ltd from Kazakhstan. He studied Chinese in east China's Zhejiang Province and speaks fluent Chinese. It is his first time at the CIIE.

"We sell quality Kazakh camel milk powder and mare milk powder here," he said.

"The camel milk is easy to digest and has a lot of nutrition, and it is rich in calcium," he touted to a professional purchaser on the second floor of one of the exhibition halls.

This year, scores of Kazakh companies are participating in the CIIE, bringing with them groceries, sweets, and beverages, as they eye more business opportunities at the expo.

Makhanbet said Kazakh food is gaining popularity in China and that transactions are increasingly convenient.

"Our customers can easily place an order on WeChat, and we will deliver our products through the Horgos port in Xinjiang," he said.

The goods are usually transported via trains or long-distance buses, he said.

"The CIIE truly brought many consumers," Makhanbet said. "Though it is my first time here, the company was here last year, which helped with our businesses."

This year, the company has sold about four tonnes of camel milk to China, and he expects more.

During his time here, many purchasers came to Makhanbet to ask for detailed information about the milk powder and added his WeChat account to discuss business.

"Kazakhstan has a lot of distinctive food, including beef, honey, and chocolate," he said. "I think the Chinese people will love them."

Next to Makhanbet's booth were various snacks from Kazakhstan, where curious visitors stood in line to ask about the delicacies, such as instant noodles and instant mashed potatoes.

"We want to give the Chinese consumers a taste of Kazakh food," said Adelina, 25, from Alma Ata. She is an agent for the Amanat Trading House that attended the previous CIIEs.

"People have expressed interest in Kazakh food at the expo, and I think the market potential is huge," she said. "Our website has a Chinese version, and people can place their orders online. So it's quite convenient."

The CIIE not only provides business opportunities for companies but also enhances communication between people, she added.

"The exhibition is quite important for us," said Meruyert Rakhimberdiyeva, international export manager of Eurasia Investment Co., Ltd., adding that she hopes that Chinese people will get to know Kazakhstan and Kazakh products better through the CIIE. Enditem