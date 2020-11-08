Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 8, 2020
Nominees announced for China Film Golden Rooster Awards

(Xinhua)    09:39, November 08, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The nominees for the 33rd China Film Golden Rooster Awards, a prestigious and professional film prize, were announced Saturday at a press conference in Beijing.

Six blockbusters, including "Better Days," "Leap," and "My People, My Country," were nominated in the best feature film category. Nominations in other categories, such as best actor and actress, were also unveiled.

A total of 19 awards in different categories will be granted in this year's Golden Rooster Awards, the ceremony for which is scheduled to be held from Nov. 25 to 28 in Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province.

This year's event will also include a film festival, academic activities, a red carpet and an awards ceremony, according to the press conference.

Launched in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards is a national event sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association.

