War film "The Sacrifice" continues leading Chinese box office

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- War film "The Sacrifice" remained at the top spot of China's daily box office chart, generating 24.31 million yuan (about 3.67 million U.S. dollars) Friday.

This brought the film's total box office revenue since its Oct. 23 debut to 817 million yuan, figures compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

Set in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), the film was co-directed by Guan Hu, the director of this year's blockbuster war epic "The Eight Hundred."

Crime film "Back To The Wharf" ranked second, grossing about 14.62 million yuan on the first day of its screening on Friday. It revolves around a young man who is involved in an incident that forces him to flee his hometown, but he returns years later and try to rectify his mistakes.

Coming in third was "My People, My Homeland," which raked in close to 6.61 million yuan Friday.