White House chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19: media

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. media reported on Friday night.

The New York Times, citing a senior administration official, said that Meadows tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, and he told a small group of advisers.

Meadows, 61, became White House chief of staff in March. He is the latest high-ranking White House official to test positive for COVID-19.

The United States has set a new world record as its single-day COVID-19 cases topped 110,000 on Thursday.

According to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded more than 9,732,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 236,000 deaths as of Friday night.