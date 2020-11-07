Hong Kong police strive to prevent resurgence of violence: commissioner of police

HONG KONG, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chris Tang Ping-keung, commissioner of police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Friday that the Hong Kong Police Force is committed to stemming a resurgence of violence.

Tang said at the Force Remembrance Day that members of the force have been facing different dangers in the course of their duties and have always put the people of Hong Kong first in their determination to ensure the safety and stability of Hong Kong. In doing so, some members of the force paid the ultimate price.

However difficult it was, these officers held on to their beliefs, giving their own lives to fulfil their duty to safeguard the lives and property of Hong Kong, he added.

Tang said that the force has faced down protracted violent protests and managed to bring light at the end of the tunnel towards peace and order. "Yet this is not the time to let down our guard. We must prevent a resurgence of the violence."

Since calmness has gradually returned to the community, it is just as important for the force to gather popular support and continue to fight the epidemic with the public, he said.

According to the Hong Kong police, since 1980, a total of 60 regular and auxiliary officers died on duty in Hong Kong.

The annual Force Remembrance Day was held on Friday at police headquarters in Hong Kong to honor all members of the Hong Kong Police Force, both regular and auxiliary, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the community of Hong Kong.