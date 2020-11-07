Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
China opposes U.S. decision to revoke designation of ETIM as terrorist organization

(Xinhua)    13:22, November 07, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday deplored and firmly opposed the recent U.S. decision to revoke its designation of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) as a terrorist organization.

The decision exposed the current U.S. administration's double standard on counter-terrorism and its repulsive practice of condoning terrorist groups as it sees fit, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing.

"Terrorism is terrorism. The United States should immediately correct its mistakes, refrain from whitewashing terrorist organizations, and stop reversing the course of international counter-terrorism cooperation," Wang said.

Noting that the ETIM is an internationally recognized terrorist group listed by the United Nations Security Council, Wang said the group has long been engaged in terrorist and violent activities, causing heavy casualties and property losses and posing serious threats to security and stability in China, the region and beyond.

Fighting the ETIM is a consensus of the international community and an important part of the international endeavor against terrorism, the spokesperson said.

"As a co-sponsor of the ETIM's listing in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council, the United States has flip-flopped on the designation of ETIM as a terrorist organization, once again exposing the current U.S. administration's double standard on counter-terrorism and its repulsive practice of condoning terrorist groups as it sees fit," he added.

