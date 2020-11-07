Hong Kong receives full support of central gov't to integrate into national development: Carrie Lam

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Friday said the central government gives its full support for Hong Kong's integration into overall national development.

The HKSAR government will make good use of the central government's trust and the opportunities brought about by the national development to continue promoting Hong Kong's economic and social development, Lam said at a press briefing in Beijing at the end of her three-day trip to the city.

During her trip, Lam was met by Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Lam and her team also held work discussions with officials from the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the National Health Commission, and the National Development and Reform Commission.

Lam said her Beijing trip focused on COVID-19 epidemic response, economic recovery, and addressing people's concerns.

Hong Kong's proposals on these three aspects had been studied by relevant departments beforehand and the officials made direct responses at the meetings, Lam said, noting that they demonstrated the great attention the central government has paid to these issues.

Lam said the best paths for Hong Kong's integration into overall national development are the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and enhancing cooperation with Shenzhen.

The measures proposed were also related to these aspects, Lam added.