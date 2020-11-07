Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China vital as trade partner to German seaport

(Xinhua)    10:51, November 07, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China is the most important trading partner for the Port of Hamburg, according to the port's person in charge, at the ongoing 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE).

As its third time to participate in the expo with Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), the port focuses on its comprehensive strength in maritime transportation, sea-rail intermodal transportation, docks, containers, and logistics services.

The port, also the largest trade port between China and Europe, reported a 1.1 percent growth of seaborne cargo throughput to about 136.6 million tonnes in 2019. Its container throughput reached 9.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up by 6.1 percent year on year, while its rail freight transportation increased by 10.4 percent to a record 2.7 million TEUs.

The port and the company value the CIIE as a crucial exchange platform where they can showcase their latest technologies and projects worldwide, such as drones for container transport and hydrogen-powered freighters, according to the port.

With around 15 seaborne container transportation lines connected to China, the port is the gateway for Chinese goods to the European market. As Germany's largest seaport, it handles some 2.6 million TEUs of containers concerning trade with China every year. Almost one in three containers transshipped through the port comes from or is destined for China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York