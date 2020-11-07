China vital as trade partner to German seaport

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China is the most important trading partner for the Port of Hamburg, according to the port's person in charge, at the ongoing 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE).

As its third time to participate in the expo with Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), the port focuses on its comprehensive strength in maritime transportation, sea-rail intermodal transportation, docks, containers, and logistics services.

The port, also the largest trade port between China and Europe, reported a 1.1 percent growth of seaborne cargo throughput to about 136.6 million tonnes in 2019. Its container throughput reached 9.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up by 6.1 percent year on year, while its rail freight transportation increased by 10.4 percent to a record 2.7 million TEUs.

The port and the company value the CIIE as a crucial exchange platform where they can showcase their latest technologies and projects worldwide, such as drones for container transport and hydrogen-powered freighters, according to the port.

With around 15 seaborne container transportation lines connected to China, the port is the gateway for Chinese goods to the European market. As Germany's largest seaport, it handles some 2.6 million TEUs of containers concerning trade with China every year. Almost one in three containers transshipped through the port comes from or is destined for China.