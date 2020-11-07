Xi sends message of sympathy to Algerian president

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over Tebboune's infection with COVID-19.
In the message, Xi said that upon learning that President Tebboune has been hospitalized for check-ups and treatment, he would like to extend his sympathy and wish Tebboune could recover as soon as possible.
Suining in SW China: Hometown of renowned Tang poet Chen Zi…
Village in Henan’s Ruzhou preserves historical relics, deve…
China’s 14th Five-Year Plan a far-sighted approach focusing…
Key CPC session draws 15-year roadmap for China's moderniza…