Xi sends message of sympathy to Algerian president

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over Tebboune's infection with COVID-19.

In the message, Xi said that upon learning that President Tebboune has been hospitalized for check-ups and treatment, he would like to extend his sympathy and wish Tebboune could recover as soon as possible.