5.6-magnitude quake hits off Hachinohe, Japan -- USGS

(Xinhua)    09:22, November 07, 2020

HONG KONG, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 157 km ENE of Hachinohe, Japan at 0856 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14.27 km, was initially determined to be at 41.0019 degrees north latitude and 143.2464 degrees east longitude.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

