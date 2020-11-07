HONG KONG, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 157 km ENE of Hachinohe, Japan at 0856 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 14.27 km, was initially determined to be at 41.0019 degrees north latitude and 143.2464 degrees east longitude.
