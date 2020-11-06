Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Chinese premier congratulates Ardern on re-election as New Zealand PM

(Xinhua)    16:31, November 06, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Jacinda Ardern on her re-election as New Zealand prime minister.

In his message, Li said China and New Zealand are important partners to each other. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 48 years ago, China-New Zealand relations have made considerable progress.

China attaches great importance to developing its relations with New Zealand, Li said, noting that he looks forward to continuing to work with Ardern to push for greater development of the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

