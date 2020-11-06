Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
China's central bank to issue 25-bln-yuan bills in Hong Kong

(Xinhua)    13:58, November 06, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank said Friday that it will issue two batches of bills worth 25 billion yuan (about 3.77 billion U.S. dollars) in Hong Kong on Nov. 12.

This year's 10th batch of bills worth 10 billion yuan will mature in three months, and the 11th batch worth 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China.

The move aims to enrich yuan-denominated products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong and improve the yield curve of yuan bonds, the statement said.

The bills will be issued through a platform of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, it added.

