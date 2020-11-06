Russian scholar says China opening-up policy benefits others

MOSCOW, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's consistent policy of opening up will inject strong momentum into the faltering world economy and provide business opportunities to all other countries, a Russian expert has said.

Sergei Lukonin, head of the Department of Economics and Politics of China at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, made the remarks after a fresh round of opening-up measures were announced at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on Wednesday.

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the CIIE, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced new measures for expanding all-round opening up, including nurturing new pacesetters of opening up, pursuing creative ways to grow foreign trade, improving the business environment and pursuing deeper bilateral, multilateral and regional cooperation.

"It has become clear that China remains open and continues to strengthen its socio-economic development amid the global economic crisis, making it a good place for investment," Lukonin said in an interview with Xinhua.

"China has become one of the locomotives of the global economy, which benefits the economic development of other countries," Lukonin noted.

He appreciated China's efforts to expand international cooperation and expected the country's opening-up policy to be even more successful in the medium and long term.

According to the Russian scholar, China's internal socio-economic policy, to a certain extent, also determines the development of other countries.

"For these countries, China is becoming more and more in demand. Through its own example, China is encouraging other states to remain open," Lukonin said.

He believes that China, as one of the global leaders, is gradually becoming a trendsetter in various areas such as economic management, development and application of new technologies, and human capital development.

China will increasingly turn into an example to follow, for many countries in the world, Lukonin added.