China ready to promote practical cooperation in various fields with Costa Rica: FM

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Costa Rica to further promote bilateral practical cooperation in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic and other various fields, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

In a phone conversation with his Costa Rican counterpart, Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Wang added that China is ready to work with Costa Rica to push forward the in-depth development of China-Costa Rica strategic partnership in accordance with the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries.

Noting that Costa Rica is the first Central American country to establish diplomatic relations with China in the new century, Wang said China has always regarded Costa Rica as a sincere friend and trustworthy partner.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, the two countries have shown each other mutual understanding and support, with bilateral friendship and mutual trust further deepening, Wang said.

Both sides should uphold the notion of green development, and strengthen cooperation in such areas as climate change and sustainable development, he said.

China welcomes Costa Rica to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, supports the Central American country in playing an active role in regional affairs, and looks forward to its role in actively advancing the development of China's relations with other countries in the region after it assumes the pro-tempore presidency of the Central American Integration System next year, he said.

China highly appreciates the Costa Rican government's firm adherence to the one-China policy, which has consolidated the political foundation of bilateral relations, said Wang, expressing his hope and belief that Costa Rica will continue to uphold a just stand on the Taiwan issue and support China's legitimate claim to safeguard national sovereignty.

For his part, Solano said Costa Rica will always be China's best friend in Central America and the Caribbean.

Costa Rica attaches great importance to developing relations with China and will, as always, abide by the one-China principle, Solano said.

Noting that next year marks the 200th anniversary of Costa Rica's independence and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, he said the two countries should take this opportunity to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and lift bilateral strategic partnership to a new level.

Costa Rica appreciates China's declaration to strive for carbon neutrality by 2060, and stands ready to work with China to promote inclusive and green development to better benefit the two peoples, he added. Enditem