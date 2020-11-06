Xi's pledge of more opening-up injects new vitality into global economy -- experts

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A fresh round of opening-up measures announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday will inject new vitality into the world economic recovery and development, international experts and scholars have said.

George N. Tzogopoulos, director of European Union (EU)-China Programs at the Centre International de Formation Europeenne, a think tank headquartered in Nice, France, spoke highly of China's performance in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control and holding the third CIIE as scheduled.

Tzogopoulos said that Xi made repeated references to "opening-up" in his keynote speech and has sent a message of strengthening global cooperation, which is a basic prerequisite for resolving international problems.

Sonia Bressler, a French writer and sinologist, said she noticed that Xi in his speech called for safeguarding the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization as its cornerstone.

Dmitry Zhukov, executive director of Kazakhstan's QazSpirits Association, said Xi's keynote speech at the CIIE has made Kazakh enterprises see China's determination to continue its opening-up and its sincere desire to achieve common development together with the world.

He said that China has taken the lead in taming the coronavirus and reviving its economy, which has greatly boosted the confidence of exporters worldwide. As COVID-19 rages across the world and economic globalization faces downward pressure, it is of great significance for China to hold the CIIE as scheduled.

Kosala Wickramanayake, president of Sri Lanka's International Business Council, said that one must admire the way China faced the COVID-19 pandemic and hosted the latest CIIE as scheduled.

Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, said Xi's keynote speech demonstrates the Chinese government's determination to adhere to multilateralism, firmly expand opening-up and seek win-win results with other countries.

Lins noted that through the CIIE, people can realize that to achieve sustainable development, countries must join forces, overcome differences and obstacles and seek new development paths.

It is great news for the coronavirus-battered world economy that President Xi announced in his keynote speech that China will expand all-round opening-up, said Wisdom Kaleng, director of the Department of Development Studies at the University of Zambia.

China's holding of the third CIIE as scheduled reflects the responsibility of a big country, and it is also conducive to promoting world economic recovery, Kaleng said.