China updates diagnosis and treatment plan for influenza

(Xinhua)    09:04, November 06, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission has issued an updated version of the diagnosis and treatment plan for influenza, adding contents including differential diagnosis between influenza and COVID-19.

The latest version of the plan also contains clinical manifestations and complications of influenza in children and further improvements to the application of traditional Chinese medicine treatment for mild cases.

It noted that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent influenza and recommended key groups, including people aged 60 and above, children between five months and six years old and pregnant women, to be given priority in vaccination.

The plan called on people to maintain good personal hygiene, such as frequent washing of hands, proper ventilation and avoiding activities in crowded places, during the flu season.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

