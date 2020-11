Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed new ambassadors to 12 countries in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Nong Rong has been appointed ambassador to Pakistan, replacing Yao Jing.

Qi Zhenhong has been appointed ambassador to Sri Lanka, replacing Cheng Xueyuan.

Liu Shaobin has been appointed ambassador to Turkey, replacing Deng Li.

Zhao Zhiyuan has been appointed ambassador to Ethiopia, replacing Tan Jian.

Guo Xiaomei has been appointed ambassador to Madagascar, replacing Yang Xiaorong.

Xu Yingzhen has been appointed ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe, replacing Wang Wei.

Guo Ce has been appointed ambassador to Guinea-Bissau, replacing Jin Hongjun.

Xie Xiaoyong has been appointed ambassador to Belarus, replacing Cui Qiming.

Fan Yong has been appointed ambassador to Armenia, replacing Tian Erlong.

Qi Dayu has been appointed ambassador to Hungary, replacing Duan Jielong.

Liu Yantao has been appointed ambassador to Cyprus, replacing Huang Xingyuan.

Fang Qiu has been appointed ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, replacing Song Yumin.