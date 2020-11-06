Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
37th ASEAN summit, related meetings scheduled for Nov. 12-15

(Xinhua)    08:53, November 06, 2020

HANOI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 37th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings will be held via video link from Nov. 12 to 15, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will chair the meetings, said Duong Hoai Nam, vice spokesperson of the ministry, at a press briefing Thursday.

The meetings include the ASEAN summit, the ASEAN-China summit, the 23rd ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea leaders' meeting, the 15th East Asia Summit, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit and the first ASEAN women leaders' summit, according to the spokesperson.

At the meetings, attendees will discuss regional and international issues of common interest, the process of ASEAN's community building, the role of ASEAN in the post-COVID-19 era among other topics, said Nam.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Vietnam is the ASEAN chair for 2020.

