Chinese helping to diversify Zambia's economy: former minister

CHINGOLA, Zambia, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese are helping Zambia to diversify from mining to agriculture sector that will result in improved living standards for Zambians, former Zambian Minister of Youth and Sports has said.

Gabriel Namulambe has partnered with the Chinese investors to set up an agriculture project in Mpongwe district in Zambia's Copperbelt province.

In an interview with Xinhua, Namulambe said he was happy that the Chinese people were helping Zambians to diversify from mining to agriculture which contributes positively towards Zambia's economic growth.

He said young people in Zambia should emulate Chinese developmental and technological skills if they are to play a role and to contribute towards national economic growth of the Southern African country.

"As a former minister for youth, I would like to see innovative youths, like our colleagues from Asia, specifically the Chinese to develop a culture of working hard," he said.

Namulambe expressed happiness that major projects In Zambia were given to Zambians in partnership with the Chinese to grow Zambia's economy.

According to Namulambe, young people in Zambia should not be academic but be industrious to help the economy of the country.

He further urged youths to stay away from illicit activities, like alcohol abuse for the country to move forward economically.