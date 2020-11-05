British red meat, dairy to showcase in China

LONDON, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Britain's red meat and dairy products will be showcased at an international exhibition in China this month, British Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has said.

Britain's high-quality beef and pork, alongside a selection of cheese, will be showcased in FHC China, the 24th International Exhibition for Food, Drink, Hotel, Restaurant, Foodservice, Bakery and Retail Industries, which starts on Nov. 10 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

FHC China is a trade fair for food and beverages. They host the exhibition which offers a variety of current product developments in the fields of catering service, hotel and restaurant equipment, beverages and food.

For 24 years, the three-day exhibition has been playing a key role for international companies looking to expand their business into the Chinese market, which is continuously evolving as both the country's economy and its middle-class consumer base grows.

AHDB Head of Asia Pacific Jonathan Eckley said, "China continues to be a crucial market for our red meat and dairy exports and it is imperative that we have a presence at the major shows across Asia, even when our UK-based teams are unable to travel."

"With the expertise of our locally engaged team in China, AHDB is well equipped to continue flying the flag for the UK as a source of high quality, safe and sustainable red meat and dairy products, despite the ongoing challenges we face as a result of the pandemic."

The AHDB is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. It aims to help Britain's livestock, dairy and agriculture sectors and stimulate demand in the British and export markets.