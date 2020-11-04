Xi says China must ensure both development, security

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for ensuring both development and security in an explanatory speech on the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

Entrusted by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi delivered the speech, which was made public on Tuesday, to the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Security is the prerequisite for development, while development is the guarantee for security, Xi said.

In the immediate future and for some time to come, China will undergo a stage that is prone to all kinds of problems and risks, Xi said, adding that foreseeable and unforeseeable risks will also increase significantly.

Xi stressed the importance of strengthening the awareness of opportunities and risks while endeavoring to close loopholes, and taking the initiative in battles to effectively forestall and tackle a variety of risks and challenges.