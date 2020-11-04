Xi says China can build a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China can achieve the goal to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule.

Xi made the remarks in an explanatory speech made public Tuesday on the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

It remains the Party's firm commitment to the people to comprehensively building a moderately prosperous society of a higher level for the benefit of more than 1 billion people by the time when the CPC marks its 100th founding anniversary, Xi said.

In 2020, China's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to exceed 100 trillion yuan, the people's living standards will significantly improve, all rural impoverished population will be lifted out of poverty by current standards, the development targets set in the country's 13th Five-Year Plan can be attained on schedule, and the goal to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects can be achieved on schedule, Xi said.

He said the CPC Central Committee will carry out systematic assessment and review of the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects in the first half of 2021 before officially announcing the achievement of moderate prosperity throughout the society.