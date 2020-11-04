Chinese firms' epidemic prevention efforts gain recognition in B&R countries: survey

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises' contributions to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have won recognition in Belt and Road (B&R) countries, according to a survey on the global image of Chinese enterprises released on Tuesday.

An average of 70 percent of respondents from 12 B&R countries gave recognition to Chinese enterprises' efforts in helping local epidemic control and prevention, said the Belt and Road Edition of Chinese Enterprise Global Image Survey Report released during the Chinese Enterprise Global Image Summit 2020 held in Beijing.

Measures including obeying epidemic prevention regulations, offering assistance and sharing experiences on coping with the pandemic received acknowledgment from over 60 percent of respondents, said the survey.

Respondents of the 12 B&R countries spoke highly of the image of Chinese enterprises, with a recognition rate of 78 percent, according to the survey.

It also showed that more than 70 percent of respondents think that the development of the Chinese economy will benefit B&R countries and the global economy on the whole.

Science and technology, manufacturing and infrastructure construction became the top three fields where respondents expected to enhance cooperation with China.

The survey was conducted by China Report magazine in partnership with the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies as well as the market research firm Kantar from July to September 2020.

A total of 6,000 respondents from 12 B&R countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and South America participated in the survey in the form of answering online questionnaires.