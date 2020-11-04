China donates medical equipment to Myanmar's hospital

YANGON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Myanmar donated more medical equipment to a hospital in Myanmar's Yangon, the Chinese embassy's press release said on Tuesday.

Equipment including low pressure suction, oxygen hood, LED phototherapy units, infant radiant warmer, spot lamp, vacuum extractor, isoflurane evaporation can, surgical instrument cabinet, medicine cabinet and others were donated by the embassy to the Daw Khin Kyi Women's Hospital on Monday, the press release said.

Dr. Thin Yu Zaw, medical superintendent of the hospital, thanked the embassy for donation at the critical moment of COVID-19 outbreak and pledged to effectively use the donated equipment in providing medical services to locals.

The Daw Khin Kyi Women's Hospital, named after State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's late mother, was renovated by the Chinese embassy in Myanmar and China Foundation for Peace and Development in December 2017 and became the first China-Myanmar friendship hospital.