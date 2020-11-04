Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China donates medical equipment to Myanmar's hospital

(Xinhua)    12:15, November 04, 2020

YANGON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Myanmar donated more medical equipment to a hospital in Myanmar's Yangon, the Chinese embassy's press release said on Tuesday.

Equipment including low pressure suction, oxygen hood, LED phototherapy units, infant radiant warmer, spot lamp, vacuum extractor, isoflurane evaporation can, surgical instrument cabinet, medicine cabinet and others were donated by the embassy to the Daw Khin Kyi Women's Hospital on Monday, the press release said.

Dr. Thin Yu Zaw, medical superintendent of the hospital, thanked the embassy for donation at the critical moment of COVID-19 outbreak and pledged to effectively use the donated equipment in providing medical services to locals.

The Daw Khin Kyi Women's Hospital, named after State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's late mother, was renovated by the Chinese embassy in Myanmar and China Foundation for Peace and Development in December 2017 and became the first China-Myanmar friendship hospital.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York