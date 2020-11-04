China to introduce more green development measures

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will introduce a series of measures to facilitate the overall green transformation of economic and social development, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.

China will reduce its carbon intensity, or the amount of carbon emissions per unit of GDP, and make an action plan to achieve the goal of having CO2 emissions peak before 2030.

With pollution prevention high on the agenda, China vows persistent efforts to basically eliminate days with severe pollution and "black and odorous" water bodies in cities.

In this regard, the country will implement a license system on pollution discharge and promote the trading of pollution discharge rights, energy and water utilization rights, and carbon emission quotas.

China will actively take part in and lead international cooperation in tackling climate change and other ecological and environmental protection initiatives.

The country will establish a nature reserve system with national parks at its heart, while implementing major projects on biodiversity protection.

Efforts will be made to strengthen ecological protection of major rivers, lakes and wetlands, and well implement the 10-year Yangtze River fishing ban.

China will monitor the impact of global warming in vulnerable areas and carry out performance evaluation on ecological protection.

The efficiency of resource utilization will be raised in an all-round way.