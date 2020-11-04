Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Chinese peacekeepers donate to South Sudan kids

(Xinhua)    11:46, November 04, 2020

JUBA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Peacekeepers from the sixth Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion serving under the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) donated scholastic and sanitary materials to communities in South Sudan's capital Juba.

The Chinese peacekeepers recently visited a local village in Juba, where they donated 300 pieces of learning materials and daily-use articles to local kids.

The donation included stationery sets, backpacks, washing powder and mosquito repellents, the Chinese Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Chinese blue helmets also provided more than 700 sets of daily use materials to the House of Hope Orphanage, a center looking after disadvantaged girls.

House of Hope Orphanage director Andrew Wadie appreciated the Chinese peacekeepers for extending a helping hand to the children's home.

"Such contributions from international troops help the children of South Sudan to realize that we all are responsible to help each other in humanity," Wadie wrote in an appreciation letter to the Chinese peacekeepers.

