China to accelerate development of modern service industry

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify efforts to develop the modern service industry, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The country will push the production service industry toward specialization and higher end of the value chain, encourage various market entities to provide services, and accelerate the development of the sectors including R&D and design, modern logistics and legal services, the document said.

The country vows to enhance the deep integration of modern services with advanced manufacturing and modern agriculture, and improve the digitalization of the service industry, it said.

China will push for the diversification and upgrading of consumer service sectors including health, nursing, culture, sports and tourism, and enhance supply of basic and public welfare services, the document added.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.