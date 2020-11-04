Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
China to advance infrastructure construction

(Xinhua)    11:36, November 04, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will advance the infrastructure construction in a coordinated way, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The country will build a systematic, highly efficient and practical, intelligent and green, and safe and reliable modern infrastructure system, according to the document.

China will speed up new infrastructure construction in fields like 5G, industrial internet, and big data center, improve comprehensive transportation channels, hubs, and logistics systems, and build more rail transit lines in city clusters and metropolitan areas, it said.

China will advance energy revolution by strengthening domestic oil and gas exploration and development, speeding up the construction of oil and gas storage facilities, and trunk oil and gas pipelines, building a smart energy system, and boosting the consumption and storage of new energy, it added.

The country will also beef up water conservancy infrastructure construction to optimize water resources allocation and improve flood and drought defense capability.

