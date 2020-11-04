Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
China to actively foster sound external environment

(Xinhua)    11:31, November 04, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will actively foster a sound external environment, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

China upholds an independent foreign policy of peace, said the document, which was made public on Tuesday.

China will promote fostering a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for mankind, it added.

It also highlighted defending the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law to jointly address global challenges.

China will actively participate in international cooperation to prevent and control major infectious diseases, the document said, adding that the country will promote the building of a global community of health for all.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

