China to facilitate modernization of industrial, supply chains

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will advance the optimization and upgrading of its entire industrial chain by making sector-specific strategic plans for supply chains in a targeted approach, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

Building on its industrial advantages, China will foster emerging industrial chains, push the high-end, smart and green development of traditional industries, and boost service-oriented manufacturing, said the document.

To strengthen weak links in the industrial and supply chains, more efforts will be made to achieve breakthroughs in developing important products as well as key and core technologies, while diversification of industrial and supply chains will be further enhanced.

The country will enhance international industrial cooperation and build industrial and supply chains that are more innovative, secure, reliable and higher value-added.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.