China to advance RMB internationalization steadily and prudently

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China aims to promote the internationalization of its currency, the renminbi (RMB), in a steady and prudent manner, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The country will stick to the market-driven approach, allow companies to make their own choices, and create a new type of relations of mutually beneficial cooperation based on the free usage of RMB, the document said.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.