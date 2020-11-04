China faces profound, complex changes in development environment

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China is facing profound and complex changes in its development environment, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The country is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development at present and for the foreseeable future, but there are new developments in both opportunities and challenges, said the document.

China has entered a stage of high-quality development with its long-term momentum for economic growth amid many advantages and conditions for continued development.

The whole Party should coordinate the overall strategic plan for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and major global changes unseen in a century, said the proposals, stressing maintaining strategic focus based on the basic national conditions that China remains in the primary stage of socialism.

The CPC Central Committee also called for efforts to foster opportunities amid challenges in a pre-emptive way and make new advances amid changes.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.