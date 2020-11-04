China to make action plan for having carbon emissions peak before 2030

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will make an action plan to achieve the goal of having CO2 emissions peak before 2030, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.