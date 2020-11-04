Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
China must uphold systematic concept in development: Xi

(Xinhua)    11:14, November 04, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has emphasized the need to uphold a systematic concept in development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Xi made the remarks in an explanatory speech on the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, which was made public Tuesday.

Xi highlighted the profound and complex changes happening to China's development environment, the country's unbalanced and insufficient development, and the complexity of problems in economic and social development.

These issues and problems can only be addressed and solved with a systematic approach so as to promote the work of various fields and socialist modernization in an all-round and coordinated way, Xi said.

