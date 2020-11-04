Xi expounds on high-quality development

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expounded on the role of high-quality development in the Party leadership's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

During last week's plenary session of the CPC Central Committee, Xi delivered an explanatory speech on the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

The speech was made public on Tuesday.

China should focus on promoting high-quality development during its 14th Five-Year Plan period, Xi said. This is based on the scientific assessment of the stage, environment, and conditions for the country's development.

Xi reaffirmed the role of development as the Party's top priority in governing and rejuvenating the country, and underscored the imperative need to deliver high-quality development in the new era and new stage.

To forestall and defuse various kinds of risks and proactively address challenges brought by external changes, China needs to focus on taking care of its own matters and improving the quality of development, said Xi.

Xi also stressed efforts to remain committed to the new development philosophy, focus on deepening the supply-side structural reform, transform the development model, and to deliver real benefits to all the people.