China to accelerate modernization of national defense, armed forces

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate the modernization of its national defense and armed forces, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

The document, made public on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of upholding the Party's leadership over the people's armed forces.

It called for accelerating the pace to build a mechanized, informationized and smart military, and strengthening training and readiness.

The document stressed the importance of enhancing strategic capacity to safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and ensuring the armed forces' centenary goal is achieved by 2027.

It demanded efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of the modernization of national defense and the military.

To speed up the modernization of weaponry, efforts should be focused on independent and original innovations in national defense science and technology, according to the document.

Efforts are also needed to ensure the country's defense capabilities advance in step with economic growth, the document noted.