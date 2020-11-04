Xi explains drafting process of CPC proposals for development plan, targets

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has explained at a recent CPC session the drafting process of the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Xi delivered an explanatory speech on the proposals to the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was convened from Oct. 26 to 29 in Beijing. The proposals were adopted at the session.

In March 2020, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee decided that the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee would deliberate proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan, and a drafting group headed by Xi for the proposals would be established, according to the speech made public Tuesday.

Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng would be the deputy heads of the drafting group, and leading officials of relevant departments and local authorities would join the group, which would be tasked with drafting the proposals under the leadership of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said in the speech, citing the Political Bureau decision.

On March 30, the CPC Central Committee issued a circular to solicit comments from both within and outside the Party for drafting the proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan, according to the speech.

On April 13, the drafting group held its first plenary meeting, officially launching the drafting work, according to the speech.

Comments solicited from various sectors all agreed that coordinating the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the long-range objectives through 2035 is of great significance to mobilizing and motivating the whole Party, the whole nation and people of all ethnic groups to overcome all risks and challenges on the road ahead and getting off to a good start in fully building a modern socialist China, Xi said in the speech.

Xi has laid down a series of specific requirements for formulating the plan, stressing efforts to integrate enhancing top-level design and soliciting public opinion, and to encourage input from the people and various social sectors.

From late July to late September, Xi presided over a series of symposiums with entrepreneurs, scientists, grassroots representatives, experts in various fields and others to listen to comments and suggestions for formulating the plan.

From Aug. 16 to 29, online solicitations received over 1 million comments, based on which relevant authorities sorted out more than 1,000 suggestions, according to the speech.

The drafting group has listened extensively to the comments and suggestions from various sectors, holding discussions and revising the proposals many times, said Xi in the speech.

In line with a decision of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, a draft of the proposals was sent on Aug. 10 to a certain number of Party members, including retired Party officials, for their comments. Opinions were also heard from the central committees of other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of individuals with no party affiliation, according to the speech.

The drafting group studied all the comments and suggestions sent to them piece by piece, incorporating as many as possible into the proposals. A total of 546 comments and suggestions have been reflected in the draft proposals.

This is a vivid example of the CPC's intraparty democracy and China's socialist democracy, Xi said in the speech.

During the drafting process, three meetings of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and two meetings of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee were held to prepare the draft proposals submitted to the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, according to the speech.