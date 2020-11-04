Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
China to advance coordinated regional development

(Xinhua)    11:03, November 04, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will advance coordinated regional development and a new type of urbanization, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

Efforts will be made to create a new situation in developing the country's western regions, achieve new breakthroughs in revitalizing the northeastern regions, accelerate the rise of central regions, and encourage eastern regions to accelerate the process of modernization.

A new type of urbanization that puts people at the core will be advanced. China will promote urban ecological restoration and functional improvement projects, coordinate urban planning, construction and management, rationally set the size, population density and spatial structure of cities, and promote the coordinated development of cities and small towns.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.

