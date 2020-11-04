China to enhance cultural soft power

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen efforts to develop cultural undertakings and industries, and enhance the country's cultural soft power, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

China should further enhance social etiquette and civility, improve public cultural services, and improve the system of modern cultural industries, according to the document.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.