China to intensify national strategic strength in science and technology

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify its national strategic strength in science and technology, focus on core technologies and improve the overall efficiency of the innovation chain, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public Tuesday.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.

China will formulate an action plan to strengthen the country through science and technology, improve the new nationwide system in a socialist market economy, make breakthroughs in key and core technologies, and improve the effectiveness of the innovation chain, the proposals said.

The country will also strengthen basic research, pay attention to original innovation, optimize the distribution of disciplines and R&D, promote cross-disciplinary integration, and improve the supply system for common basic technologies.

It proposed to implement a number of forward-looking and strategic major national science and technology projects in the frontline fields of artificial intelligence, quantum information, integrated circuits, life and health, brain science, breeding, aerospace science and technology, and deep Earth and ocean exploration.

It also proposed to improve the allocation and sharing of resources among research institutes, universities and enterprises.

China will promote the building of national laboratories, plan and develop national science centers and regional innovation centers, and support the formation of international science and technology innovation centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the proposals said.

A national platform will also be established for high-end exchange of scientific research papers and sci-tech information.