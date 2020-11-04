China's development brings important opportunities to region, world: Pakistani president

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Arif Alvi said here on Tuesday that China's development brings important opportunities to the region and the whole world.

In a meeting with new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Alvi said Pakistan will unswervingly push forward bilateral ties and the implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to benefit the people of the two countries and the region.

Pakistan and China are iron friends with extensive common interests in common development and safeguarding regional and world peace and stability, said the Pakistani president, adding that Pakistan stands firmly with China on issues concerning China's core interests.

Nong, who presented his credentials to the Pakistani president on the occasion, said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners that have unbreakable and rock-solid friendship, and bilateral cooperation has always maintained strong vitality.

China's development will better benefit Pakistan and other friendly neighbors, the Chinese envoy said, adding that China is ready to work with Pakistan to further the implementation of CPEC and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in the fight against COVID-19, so as to bring benefits to the people of the two countries and make contributions to regional peace and development.

Nong arrived in Pakistan on Oct. 22 to assume his new post.