Chinese envoy calls on countries to embrace collective security

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday asked countries in the world to embrace collective security for their own sake.

"We must fully recognize that strengthening collective security is an important means to achieve our own security," said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

In today's world, security issues are more interconnected, transnational and diverse. Given the complex and intertwined nature of international security challenges, no country can tackle them alone, nor by force alone. Embracing the concept of collective, common and general security is the right choice, he told a Security Council high-level debate on "drivers of conflict and insecurity."

Disputes and differences in state-to-state relations are inevitable. The important thing is to commit to solving problems through dialogue and consultation, he said.

The peaceful settlement of disputes is a cardinal principle enshrined in the UN Charter, and represents the right way for countries to engage one another, said Zhang. "We must oppose the frequent resort to or threat of force in international relations. We must reject the Cold War mentality and the forming of exclusive groups. We must stay vigilant against any attempt to provoke confrontation between groups of countries and to stoke up a new Cold War."

Relentless militarism only exacerbates the security predicament. Advanced armaments cannot buy absolute security. The countries with the largest nuclear arsenals have an obligation to earnestly fulfill their special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament, he said.

The recent terrorist attacks have once again shown that terrorism remains a lurking threat, and that international counter-terrorism cooperation should be strengthened rather than weakened. Acts of terrorism, at anytime, anywhere, by anyone, must be met with resolute measures, he said.

"At the same time, we should not link terrorism to any specific country, ethnicity or religion, let alone practicing double standards on counter-terrorism issues. We must actively take deradicalization measures to curb the threat of extremist ideology and eliminate the breeding ground for terrorism."

Cybersecurity risks are a new challenge for all countries. There is an urgent need to strengthen communication and coordination at the international level to jointly formulate countermeasures. No country should abuse the notion of national security to restrict normal information and communications technology development and cooperation, said Zhang.

China has recently launched the global initiative on data security, with a view to building a peaceful, safe, open, cooperative and orderly cyberspace. The international community should work on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and make cyberspace a driver for economic and social development, international peace and stability, as well as human welfare, he said.