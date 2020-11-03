China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will convene its 23rd session from Nov. 10 to 11 in Beijing.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee Tuesday, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Lawmakers will deliberate at the session a draft amendment to the copyright law and a draft law on support for veterans, according to an agenda proposed by Tuesday's meeting.

They are expected to review reports respectively of the NPC's environment and resources protection committee and agriculture and rural affairs committee on the deliberation results of the proposals that were brought forward by NPC deputies at the third session of the 13th NPC.

Lawmakers will deliberate two written reports on Li's recent attendance at a BRICS parliamentary forum and a meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation.

According to the agenda, they will also review a report on the qualifications of some NPC deputies and discuss personnel matters.