Comedy hit on China's poverty battle tops 400 mln USD at box office

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- "My People, My Homeland," a five-part film depicting China's achievements in the fight against poverty, has generated total box office revenues of more than 2.7 billion yuan (403 million U.S. dollars).

The star-studded comedy was released on Oct. 1, the beginning of an eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Its total box office collection crossed the 2.7-billion-yuan mark Monday evening, figures compiled by film data platform Maoyan showed.

Widely deemed a sequel to the 2019 patriotic blockbuster "My People, My Country," "My People, My Homeland" adopts a similar craft of storytelling, with one film containing multiple stories from different directors.

Ning Hao is the general director of the 2020 box office supernova.

China's total box office revenue during the Oct. 1-8 holiday came in at 3.95 billion yuan, with "My People, My Homeland" contributing nearly half of the earning.

On Tuesday, the film ranked 12th on the box office chart covering all films ever screened on the Chinese mainland. "My People, My Country" ranked eighth, having raked in 3.17 billion yuan.