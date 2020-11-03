Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland Monday, all in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 61 new asymptomatic cases, including 48 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

On Monday, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland. Two new suspected COVID-19 cases, all imported, were reported in Inner Mongolia. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

It said that 44 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Monday.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Shanghai, eight each in Guangdong and Sichuan, four each in Inner Mongolia, Fujian and Hubei, two each in Beijing and Tianjin, and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,445 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,120 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 325 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,070. Of them, 391 patients were still being treated, including nine in severe condition.

Altogether 81,045 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 15,585 close contacts were still under medical observation after 514 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.

Also on Monday, nine asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, while 725 asymptomatic cases, including 493 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation, the commission said.

By Monday, 5,336 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 563 cases including seven deaths had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 5,102 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 519 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.