Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Second victim dies following central Vienna shootings

(Xinhua)    11:18, November 03, 2020

VIENNA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- At least two civilians have been killed and several others seriously injured in multiple shootings Monday evening in central Vienna, said local authorities.

A second civilian, who was among those wounded in the attack, has died, said Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig on Austrian public television ORF.

The attack broke out near the Seitenstettengasse Temple, or City Prayer House, the main synagogue of Vienna, the police tweeted earlier.

One perpetrator was shot dead by the police, while an officer is among the seriously injured, it said.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the shootings appeared to be a terrorist attack, which involved six different shooting locations with several suspects armed with rifles.

"We are with all possible forces in action," wrote the police on Twitter, calling on people to avoid all public places in the city.

On Monday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned these attacks and reaffirmed the solidarity of the UN with the people and the government of Austria.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York