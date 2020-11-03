China to hold Internet development forum in late November

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will hold a forum on Internet development from Nov. 23 to 24 in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, inviting scholars and guests from foreign government departments, international organizations, and companies.

The "World Internet Conference - Internet Development Forum" will be held with the theme of "Digital Empowerment Creates a Better Tomorrow: Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," said Zhao Zeliang, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, on Monday.

The event will include one main forum, five sub-forums, and other activities online and offline, according to Zhao.

The main forum will focus on new trends in cyberspace development, including science-based measures against the epidemic. Sub-forums will discuss international norms in cyberspace, the Industrial Internet, and artificial intelligence, among others, Zhao noted.

Two reports, on China's and the global Internet development respectively, will be released at the event.

Zhao said it is more important to uphold the vision of a community of a shared future in cyberspace and strive to promote the development of global cyberspace in a more inclusive, balanced, and win-win direction against the backdrop of COVID-19, which has profoundly changed the international situation.